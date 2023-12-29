Former world snooker champions Ken Doherty and Dennis Taylor were the guests of honour at the Cue Zone recently.
The Ronaldsway-based billiards facility hosted an ‘Evening of Legends’ featuring a packed programme of entertainment from the two stars of the game.
Taylor was crowned world champion in 1985 after triumphing against Steve Davis in the final, while Doherty reached the pinnacle 12 years later in 1997 when getting the better of Stephen Hendry.
The Cue Zone event included a full trick shot routine by Taylor, frames from Doherty, commentary on all frames from Taylor, a hot two-course meal plus an auction, raffle and Q&A session, as well as some of the audience playing frames against Doherty.
It proved to be a very successful night for everyone involved and afterwards a Cue Zone spokesperson commented: ‘What a night! I don’t think any words can do the night justice - we promised we were in for a special evening but Ken and Dennis put on an absolutely brilliant show and we can’t thank them enough, what showman they both are.
‘In the warm-up match for the VIPs between Ken and [former Isle of Man professional] Darryl Hill, the latter came out a 2-1 winner, finishing the decider with a 54 clearance.
‘A very entertaining trick shot routine opened the main show from Dennis and then Ken took to the table to take on six challengers.
‘Amidst the hilarious stories and laughter, Ken was in exceptional form opening with two half-centuries and then striking back-to-back centuries. Going for three tons in a row, he cleared to the pink on 95, only stopping to let junior challenger Harry Ellis pot the black.
‘In a surprise last frame for the audience, Dennis got his cue back out and we had a legends frame to finish - what a sight with the two world champions gracing our Star table! Ken again was trying to finish with another century but had to settle for 87.
‘Both players commented several times how well the table was playing and Ken certainly found his groove.
‘An unforgettable night.’