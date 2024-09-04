Freddie O'Donoghue’s journey from playing football at Peel AFC to earning a spot in Carlisle United’s first team is nothing short of remarkable.
The young footballer from the island has made an impressive leap in only 18 months, moving from playing with his friends at Douglas Road to making his professional debut at Brunton Park on Tuesday night, a moment he describes as ‘a dream come true’.
Reflecting on his rapid rise, the skilful midfielder told the Courier: ‘It's surreal, to be honest, from where I was 18 months ago, playing local football with my mates and just enjoying my football to stepping onto the pitch to make my professional debut, especially at my age.
‘I'd been around the first team for a while, and it seemed like it was only really a matter of time till I got the nod.’ Moving to Carlisle from the Isle of Man last February was not without its challenges for the young footballer. Adjusting to a new environment took time, but the support from the club made all the difference.
‘Moving away from home at my age was obviously a big learning curve, but after two to three months, I had completely settled. The club has a huge history and I only realised how much it meant to the city and the fans after I came here. Everyone has been great, and I can’t thank them enough.’ Despite his success at Carlisle, O'Donoghue remains deeply connected to his roots at Peel. He speaks fondly of Douglas Road, calling it his favourite ground.
‘I’ve always loved playing there, watching my mates play there, and have some of my best memories at the ground,’ he said.
‘What Peel has done with the place is unreal considering it is Manx football. They’ve created a real sense of community there, which I love to see.’ O'Donoghue’s journey to Carlisle was set in motion while he was playing for one of Dundee Football Club’s junior teams in Scotland. A series of strong performances caught the eye of the scouts, leading to a trial and a two-year contract offer.
‘It all happened quickly, but I knew it was right for me to move on to my next challenge. There were a lot of people I wouldn't have got the opportunity without, such as Mark Watterson, Dave Chapman, Daniel Bell, Justin Jackson and, of course, my Mum and Dad.’ Looking ahead, O'Donoghue is focused on building upon his early success after his first appearance for United against Nottingham Forrest’s under-21s in the EFL Trophy.
‘Before the season started, if you had told me it would go this way, I would have been over the moon.
‘But now I just want to kick on and keep improving,’ he said.
‘To keep performing well is my main aspiration for the year.’