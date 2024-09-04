‘Moving away from home at my age was obviously a big learning curve, but after two to three months, I had completely settled. The club has a huge history and I only realised how much it meant to the city and the fans after I came here. Everyone has been great, and I can’t thank them enough.’ Despite his success at Carlisle, O'Donoghue remains deeply connected to his roots at Peel. He speaks fondly of Douglas Road, calling it his favourite ground.