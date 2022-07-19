Full houses galore in round five of kart champs

Travis Bradshaw (kart No.29) on his way to winning the Honda Cadet Extreme class last Sunday (Photo: Protec Images)

Round five of the Isle of Man Karting Racing Association’s 2022 championship took place on a hot and muggy sunny day at Jurby last weekend.

The action started with the young bambino class sponsored by MES LTD as Charlie Gregg and Ben Corlett took to the grid, with the former claiming all three heats.

The finals saw some good racing between these two youngsters, but it was Ben who managed to claim the chequered flag and his first podium win as well as setting the fastest lap of 65.96s.

The Honda cadet extreme class was sponsored by J&J Contractors and featured some great racing as Travis Bradshaw cleaned up in the heats by claiming all three.

The finals again saw some intense racing but it was Bradshaw who managed to take the lead, although Jayjay Plowman and Alex McCullagh were close on his bumper and didn’t make things easy for him.

There was no margin for error throughout the 12 laps but Bradshaw just managed to squeeze home to take the chequered flag 0.534 of a second in front of Plowman and McCullagh. Bradshaw also set a new lap record of 52.43s.

Well done to Charlie Quine, Harry-J Wagstaffe, Benjamin Wells, William McCallister, Charlie Doleman and Cav Sweeney who all set personal bests throughout.

In the junior rotax max class sponsored by Mann Construction Ltd, Shane Collins took charge by claiming a full house of wins and setting the fastest lap of 46.42s, with Jaidon Hewett and Fenella Lane battling hard for the remaining podium position.

The mini max class sponsored by Landscape Ltd saw some great racing but it was Linken Bevan who took the plaudits by clinching a full house of wins and setting a new lap record in 47.82s.

Harry Warby and Eddie Dillon battled hard throughout bumper-to-bumper for the remaining podium positions but it was the former who managed to take second place.

In the senior rotax class, Terry Rigaux was untouchable throughout as he clinched a full house of wins followed by Doug Kinrade and Scott Bradshaw. Kinrade set the fastest lap 45.99s.

The Honda senior extreme class sponsored by EVF saw some intense racing throughout but it was Daniel Crossley who claimed all three heats.

The finals again saw some close racing but it was Crossley who once more took charge into the first turn, with Rob Fagg on his tail with Dan Fielden throughout. At the flag Crossley took the win and the fastest lap of 50.77s in front of Fagg and Fielden.

Thanks go to the clerk of the course Kevin Christian all the marshals, the medic, Yvonne Dillon for timing and Johnos for serving hot, drinks and ice cream throughout.

Result (finals only): Bambino 1, Ben Corlett; 2, Charlie Gregg. Honda cadet extreme 1, Travis Bradshaw; 2, Jayjay Plowman; 3, Alex McCullagh; 4, Charlie Quine; 5, Harvey-J Wagstaffe; 6, Benjamin Wells; 7, William Mcallister; 8, Charlie Doleman; 9, Cav Sweeney. Junior rotax max 1, Shane Collins; 2, Jaidon Hewett; 3, Fenella Lane; 4, Mikhaella Harris. Mini max 1, Linken Bevan; 2, Harry Warby; 3, Eddie Dillon; 4, Bobby Cowin. Honda senior extreme 1, Daniel Crossley; 2, Rob Fagg; 3, Dan Fielden; 4, Chris Drinkwater; 5, Lee Hill; 6, Mark Cubbon; Bobby Corran; 8, Cameron Millar. Senior rotax max 1, Terry Rigaux; 2, Doug Kinrade; 3, Scott Bradshaw.