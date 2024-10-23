With 36 goals scored in the Canada Life Premier League last Saturday, the emphasis is very much on attack as far as the latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week is concerned.
The hypothetical XI adopts a somewhat cavalier 3-4-3 formation and boasts no fewer than 20 goals in its ranks.
Indeed, the front three scored no fewer than nine goals between them in the top flight last Saturday.
Reigning Under-21 Player of the Month Tomas Brown led the way with a four-goal salvo for Peel to help them get the better of Union Mills at Garey Mooar, while Joe Bergquist chipped in with a hat-trick for St Mary’s - including two penalties – against Onchan.
The forward line is completed by Luke Murray who produced another eye-catching display when he was at the double for St John’s to help the Saints claim an impressive victory over Ramsey at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Like Brown, Shaun Kelly was also in ruthless form in front of goal as he also netted four goals to help Ayre United brush aside Rushen Utd at Croit Lowey, therefore he takes his place in a four-man midfield.
Joining him are Foxdale’s Lee Gale, Laxey’s George Burrows and Onchan’s Josh Kennaugh. The latter bagged a brace – including a sublime long-range strike – to help the Os claim a potentially crucial point at St Mary’s, while Burrows was the standout player for the Miners as they recorded a third win in a row with a 1-3 success at Marown.
Gale was back to his best on the right side for Foxdale, causing problems for St George’s and netting two well-taken goals to help the Billy Goat Park outfit triumph 1-5 at Glencrutchery Road.
Another to impress in that match was Gale’s team-mate Stephen Betteridge who kept up his superb form at the back for Foxdale this season with another commanding display.
He takes his place in the three-man backline alongside Ramsey’s Graham Kennish and Ayre’s Jamie Callister.
The latter kept the door shut at the back as the Tangerines maintained their position at the top of the table, while Kennish produced a superb display at the back for the visitors as well as netting two top quality strikes against St John’s.
Donning the goalkeeper gloves this week is Ayre’s Nathan Teare following two high-class saves at Croit Lowey to deny the home side an early lead, laying the foundation for the Tangerines resounding victory in the south of the island.
Claiming the refereeing honours is Stuart Morris who kept up his fine form with the whistle, producing another highly competent display during the Marown v Laxey clash in Crosby.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Nathan Teare (Ayre Utd)
Defence
Graham Kennish (Ramsey)
Jamie Callister (Ayre)
Stephen Bettridge (Foxdale)
Midfield
Lee Gale (Foxdale)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre)
George Burrows (Laxey)
Josh Kennaugh (Onchan)
Attack
Joe Berquist (St Mary’s)
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Luke Murray (St John’s)
Referee
Stuart Morris (Marown v Laxey)