Isle of Man golfer Ana Dawson enjoyed two strong performances in the Rose Ladies Series recently.
She entered the series brimming with confidence coming off a dominant win at the Roehampton Gold Cup.
The series comprises of five events across three weeks through April and into the first few days in May.
Dawson was back in a familiar area at the first event at the West Lancashire Golf Club - as an amateur, she often travelled on the ferry to Lancashire in order to play in competitions.
The 6,272-yard links course offered a challenge as they often do and, with the breeze from the coast, strategic play was needed.
In the end Dawson managed to finish 11th out of 61 after a tricky 14th hole saw the young golfer gain three strokes on the one hole. Her score for the day was three over par, with the winner coming in at two under par.
Heading to Southport and Ainsdale it was back on the links again, this time in very windy conditions at the par-72, 6,288yd course.
To start the round Dawson was one over par through four holes and tied for fifth place, but two birdies on the front nine meant the Manx golfer was one under par at the turn.
By the 15th Ana was back in a familiar position but this time with some company as two others joined her in first at level-par, setting up a tense finish for the final three holes.
On the 16th she narrowly missed birdie with an impressive putt from 29 yards, leaving the ball just short of the hole.
A bogey on the 17th left Dawson one shot behind the leader who birdied on the 18th to put the pressure on the Manx golfer for the final hole.
But Ana thrived under the pressure and a strong approach shot from 18 yds set up a putt for birdie. The Isle of Man golfer grabbed the opportunity with two hands and sank the putt to force a play-off.
A sudden death play-off starting on the par-three 1st was the next challenge for Dawson, her opponent Laura Beveridge playing first.
Beveridge into the bunker right of the green on the first shot, Dawson’s first shot going far left into the rough but a good recovery shot made its way onto the green narrowly missing a bunker as it rolled on. Beveridge made a nice shot back onto the green that saw her the closer of the pair after two shots.
Ana’s putt was just wide of the hole, advantage shifting back to Beveridge who was calm under pressure to sink the putt on her third shot and to win the event, relegating Dawson into second.
But the strong performance will energise Dawson who will be looking for a win in the remaining three Rose Ladies Series events, beginning at Wentworth which tees off today (Thursday).
Highlights from the event can be viewed at ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vBP1_uKNYxo including Sky Sports commentator Kit Alexander saying: ‘Brilliant stuff. She knew exactly what she needed to do, and she did it. You can see the smile now creeping across her face. Doing the Isle of Man proud, Ana Dawson.’