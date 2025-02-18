A very cold, windy but dry day greeted the golfers at Peel GC on Saturday for the men’s team competition.
This was a pyramid stableford, meaning pressure building through the round as more scores counted as the round progressed.
A field of 25 teams entered the competition mainly in four-men squads although several lacked the fourth player meaning no room for mistakes, with the last six holes requiring three players scores to count.
Matthew O’Neill, Robbie Casey, Rob Kelly and James Kelly came in third place after scoring 81 points. One better off were the team of Phil Christian, David Kinrade, Bob Cowell and Roy Norman to finish as runners-up.
The winners were Shaun Corrin, Alex McNee, Will Smith and Mark Stratford with a score of 84 points.
Congratulations also to Alex Ironside scoring a hole-in-one on the 2nd.
The winner of the Sunday pro shop competition on the weekend before last was Ryan Maddox who scored 38 stableford points, with Ian Grint finishing second one point behind.
The second of the captain’s quiz nights took place last Sunday, with skipper Nigel Rawlinson in the chair as question master.
This is not only an enjoyable night with members and friends attending but also raises funds via a raffle for the captain’s charity, Bridge the Gap.
The club’s lady captain was also pleased to announce that her raffle to secure her parking space at the club for a male member’s use on a Saturday morning has raised £475 for Manx Breast Cancer Support Group.
The club’s captain for 2024 Allan Bashforth has also announced raising £1,621 during his year of captaincy which is being donated to Parkinson’s Isle of Man and the western branch of the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association.
This Saturday the men compete for the monthly medal. There are still a few slots for members still wishing to play in the late morning. Members can book via the booking system.
JOHN MARSHALL