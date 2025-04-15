After nearly 20 years of competing in scratch events across the UK in the Northern Order of Merit, island golfer Daryl Callister earned a well-deserved breakthrough at the weekend.
He secured his first win in the Sandiway Oak by a single shot with rounds of 68 and 70 over 36 holes.
The former island champion put together a steady performance in Cheshire, highlighted by an impressive run across 13 holes - spanning the end of the first round and the start of the second - where he played them in nine-under-par.
The final round wasn’t without its challenges, but a composed finish was enough to hold off the rest of the field and secure the long-awaited win.
It’s a moment that reflects years of commitment and quiet determination, finally rewarded on the scoreboard.
‘I’ve come close on multiple occasions but just never quite managed to get my hands on a trophy. It’s nice to finally get one,’ said Callister afterwards.
The result marks a positive start to the year and was part of a strong showing for the Manx contingent, with two players finishing inside the top 10.
Mount Murray golfer Robert Noon kicked off his season with steady rounds of 71 and 73 to finish in a tie for seventh.
Noon’s consistent play across both rounds laid the foundation for the top-10 finish, setting the tone for what looks to be a promising season ahead.
One day later, the Manx lads were back on the tee for another 36 for the Delamere Horn at Delamere Forest GC.
Chris Kneen put in a steady and composed performance, carding rounds of 74 and 72. Considering the travel, late nights watching the Masters and long day prior, it was an impressive effort that showed both resilience and consistency.
The lads will be in action again soon at Silloth on Solway and Hesketh golf clubs.
ANDREW HORNE