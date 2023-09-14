Former Isle of Man Golf Union and Mount Murray Golf Club president Ricky Jupp passed away earlier this week.
In a post on Facebook, IoMGU said: ‘We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of life’s true gentlemen, Ricky Jupp, who was a much-loved past president of Isle Of Man Golf Union.
‘Ricky was always a pleasure to spend time with whether on the golf course or in the clubhouse and was always interested in others. His generous support was no doubt the foundation for the success of many of the island’s junior elite players and he was a great ambassador for golf and the Isle Of Man.
‘We send our condolences to Ricky’s family and are eternally grateful for his service and dedication to golf on our island.’
Mount Murray GC also posted a tribute, saying: ‘We are saddened to learn of the passing of one of life’s true gentlemen, Ricky Jupp who was a much-loved member. He was for many years the life and soul of golf at the club and his love for the game extended right across the Isle of Man.
‘He brought positivity, exuberance and energy to the fairways and greens and his generous support was no doubt the foundation for the success of many of the island’s players.’