Swimmer Laura Kinley will have the honour of carrying the Manx flag into next weekend’s Orkney Island Games opening ceremony.
The 29 year old will be competing in her seventh Island Games when the swimming events get underway on Monday, July 14. Prior to that she will lead the Manx team into the Games’ opening ceremony at the Kirkwall’s Bignold Park on the evening of Saturday, July 12.
Laura made her Games debut in the Isle of Wight in 2011 has since gone on to win 36 Island Games medals. She has also competed at three Commonwealth Games for the Isle of Man in 2014, 2018 and 2022 as well as at the Commonwealth Youth Games when they were held in the island in 2011.
Laura said: ‘I am always very proud to represent the Isle of Man and it is an honour to be selected as flag bearer. I am really looking forward to competing in Orkney.’
Another significant part of the opening ceremony is the water ceremony. This is where each participating island brings water from their shores and then combines then in a symbolic act, representing the unity and shared island identity of the competitors.
The role of ‘water carrier’ is usually given to the team’s youngest member. For the Isle of Man this year it will be gymnast Phoebe Christian, who turns 13 on the day of the opening ceremony - the minimum age to compete.
