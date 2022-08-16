Golf day raises more than £50,000
The annual charity golf day in aid of the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK raised a staggering £50,444 recently.
The PokerStars-sponsored event, which again took place at Comis Hotel and Golf Resort (Mount Murray), was launched in 2011 and to date has raised more than £300,000. All the proceeds are spent on dedicated bowel cancer research by Cancer Research UK.
The disease is still the second most common cause of cancer death in the UK with 46 people a day succumbing to this terrible disease.
Legendary footballer Bobby Moore OBE, who captained England to World Cup glory in 1966, died from bowel cancer aged 51 in 1993. The charity named after him was founded in his memory by his widow Stephanie Moore OBE.
Now in its 29th year, the fund has raised more than £29m for pioneering research into bowel cancer.
Sue Hammett, head of corporate social responsibility at PokerStars’ parent company Flutter International Entertainment PLC, said:
‘The Bobby Moore Fund continues to raise vital money into life-saving bowel cancer research and we are proud to provide our continued support to such a worthwhile event here in the island that we have called “home” for more than 15 years.’
Lars Ugland, chairman of the team which organised the charity golf day, said: ‘We are very grateful for the support from PokerStars who have now sponsored the event for seven years, while backing from other companies and individuals has again been magnificent.
‘The credit for so much that has been achieved goes to Stephanie who has made people aware of the silent killer that bowel cancer is.
‘I’m proud and grateful to all those involved in this great event, particularly the organising team and the dedication involved in once again making it such a tremendous success raising our largest total to date.’
An untiring supporter of the golf day, Stephanie Moore said: ‘Bobby was never happier than when he was playing golf on a fine course in good company, and I want to thank everybody involved for supporting the Bobby Moore Fund.
‘The money raised will help scientists to find better ways of diagnosing and treating this disease.
‘We are so grateful to Lars, his team, the golf teams and PokerStars for again hosting such a wonderful event in Bobby’s name and for raising such a huge sum for vital research into bowel cancer.
‘It’s a huge testament to the fantastic organisation and enthusiasm of those involved, but also to the fond memories so many have of Bobby.’
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.