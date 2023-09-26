A group of golfers got into the swing of things at Media Isle of Man’s eighth Charity Golf Day.
The weather was a challenge right from the event’s 9.30am shotgun start as the heavens opened during the first 6 holes before the rain stopped for the remainder of the day.
Claudio Mazzone managed to weather the stormy conditions and became the the only golfer to play to his handicap - scoring 36 points in the process.
Claudio earned four pars on his round, including the seventh hole which netted him four points.
In second place was Bob Clague with 35 points.
Bob achieved six pars on his round which added a hefty contribution to his overall score.
In third spot was Toto Mazzone who also notched-up 35 points.
The team event was won by Thomas Miller, who won the same category back in 2021.
This time around, they earned 116 points, winning by a huge margin of 11 points.
The team was made-up of captain Mark Maron, Claudio, Toto and Harri Radford.
There was a dramatic draw for the second place position in the team contest between Octet and Ravenscroft who both earned 105 points,
Ravenscroft eventually took the runner-up spot thanks to their back nine team score of 60 points compared to Octet’s 54.
The charity event raised £5,000 in aid of the Craig Heartstrong Foundation.
Foundation chairman Paul Healey was in attendance during the event and gave a heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support.
All proceeds will be used by the foundation to support further heart screening tests on the island.
Dan Williams, commercial manager at Media Isle of Man said: ‘We would like to thank Ramsey Golf Club for partnering with us again for the day as well as our other sponsors Evolve, Shoprite, Ravenscroft, Thomas Miller and Standard Bank for their kind support.’