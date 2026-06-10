Isle of Man Golf’s WA Kirkpatrick Trophy takes place this weekend.
A precursor to the forthcoming island champions, the prestigious event is sponsored by Manx Petroleum and gets underway at Rowany Golf Club on Sunday.
The competition will be men’s singles in a regular strokeplay format.
The entry list is as follows: Andrew Horne (Mount Murray), Mark Hempsall (Mount Murray), Richard Clark-Wilson (Royal Ascot), Josh Cowley (Rowany), Geoffrey Skillicorn (King Edward Bay), Julian Sutton (Mount Murray), Rocco Spencer (Mount Murray), James Weight (Mount Murray), Aaron Sharman (Douglas), David Sutton (Rowany), Neil Morrison (Peel), David Murray (Douglas), Joseph Brough (Mount Murray), Keith Ward, Paul McMullan (Peel), Peter Glover (Douglas), Steve Broadbent (Douglas), Scott Mason (Rowany), Matthew Nicholson (Mount Murray), Martyn Callister (Ramsey), Ian Kelly (Ramsey), Neil Caine (Mount Murray), Gerald Bradley (Castletown), Robert Noon (Castletown), Gary Ashe (Castletown), Jeff Ward (Mount Murray), Jon Corke (Rowany), Chris Kneen (Castletown), Liam Cowin (Castletown), Fraser Dorling (Peel), Marc Harrison (Peel), Stuart Wallace (Mount Murray), Tom Doyle (Castletown), Jonny Cain (Peel), Donald Beggs (King Edward Bay), Jackson Callow (Mount Murray), Charles Garside (Mount Murray), Scott Rotheram (Douglas), Freddie Dancox (Ramsey), James Arneil (Ramsey), Stephen Barbour (Ramsey), Sam Crawford (Castletown), Dean Hogan (Mount Murray), Jason Hogan (Mount Murray), Connor Gorman (England), Daryl Callister (Castletown), Thomas Miller (Douglas), Nathan Bate (Ramsey), Joe Raeside (Mount Murray), Patrick Gandy (Castletown), Tommy Handley (Castletown), Jack Gilbert (Rowany), Ben Kelly (King Edward Bay), Tommy Fenlon (Douglas), Daniel Keiver (Peel), Ryan Jones (Castletown), Lewis Howland (Ramsey), Richard Hulme (Mount Murray), Dave Dancox (Ramsey), Danny Foulis (Ramsey).
- The Okell’s men’s and women’s Isle of Man championships also taking place at the southern venue, teeing off on Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5 respectively.
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