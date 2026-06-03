Isle of Man junior golfer Hamish Skinner has reached the final of the Faldo Futures Series, which will be held at the Belfry and hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at the end of August.
In the boys’ 9–10 age group, Hamish finished second in the regional final at Carus Green in Kendal, two shots behind the winner, to secure his place in the final.
Several island players also competed across the age groups in the regional finals. Special mentions go to Harvey-J Wagstaffe, Austyn Druggan, Billy McMullan, Adam McDowell, Thao Quinn, Amelia Lewin, Benjamin Corlett, Tommie Manuja, Tegan Oates and Thomas O’Reilly, who all qualified for the regional final but did not progress further.
It is encouraging to see so many of the juniors competing off-island - Isle of Man Golf wish Hamish every success in the final.
ANDY NICHOLSON
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