Four of the Isle of Man’s junior golfers have successfully qualified to compete in the Champion of Champions World Championships in 2026.
This prestigious tournament will welcome competitors from more than 40 countries around the world and takes place at Lough Erne in Enniskillen, Ireland next July.
Hamish Skinner, Harvey Wagstaffe, Bobby Astin and Billy McMullan have all booked their places at the event, which is described as ‘the world’s biggest junior champions invitational.’
This will be the first time the Isle of Man has been represented at this level, so it marks a big moment for junior golf in the island.
All four lads secured their places at the Champions of Champions World Championships through the qualifying event on the Rising Flags Tour.
To qualify, they had to achieve two key things: shoot a score of +3 gross and finish either first or second in their age group. The high standard required highlights just how competitive this event is and the boys performed superbly under the pressure.
All four are no strangers to competing off-island, having taken part in numerous events in the UK, including the Faldo Regionals and other UK based tours.
Beyond junior competitions, the boys are also competing strongly in men’s events, which speaks volumes about their level of play.
Craig Astin, founder of the island-based Rising Flags Golf Tour, was full of praise for the four youngsters, saying: ‘I am so happy to see the four lads obtain their places at such a prestigious event. The scoring on the day was fantastic in very challenging winds.
‘It will also be the first time the Isle of Man has ever taken part in this competition, competing against over 40 other countries.
‘It’s great to see our young golfers competing off-island on the biggest junior amateur stage.’
