Isle of Man Golf’s Men’s Championships continue this evening (Tuesday) with the last-16 matchplay stages.

The competition got underway in earnest on Saturday at Ramsey Golf Club when Daryl Callister led the way in qualifying.

A full report, photos and results appeared in today’s Isle of Man Examiner.

Men’s round of 16 draw:

(to be played this evening, June 20)

5pm Lewis Howland (Ramsey) v Stephen Barbour (Ramsey)

5.10pm Danny Foulis (Ramsey) v Mark Sutton (Rowany)

5.20pm Brian Duggan (King Edward Bay) v Daniel Bell (Peel)

5.30pm Robert Noon (Mount Murray) v Andrew Challenor (Castletown)

5.40pm Paul Lowey (Castletown) v Freddie Dancox (Ramsey)

5.50pm Peter Glover (Ramsey) v Ryan Jones (Douglas)

6pm Julian Sutton (Mount Murray) v Kevin Doyle (King Edward Bay)

6.10pm Daryl Callister (Castletown) v Gerald Bradley (Castletown)

Full report in this week’s Manx Independent, on salw Thursday morning.