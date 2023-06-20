Isle of Man Golf’s Men’s Championships continue this evening (Tuesday) with the last-16 matchplay stages.
The competition got underway in earnest on Saturday at Ramsey Golf Club when Daryl Callister led the way in qualifying.
Men’s round of 16 draw:
(to be played this evening, June 20)
5pm Lewis Howland (Ramsey) v Stephen Barbour (Ramsey)
5.10pm Danny Foulis (Ramsey) v Mark Sutton (Rowany)
5.20pm Brian Duggan (King Edward Bay) v Daniel Bell (Peel)
5.30pm Robert Noon (Mount Murray) v Andrew Challenor (Castletown)
5.40pm Paul Lowey (Castletown) v Freddie Dancox (Ramsey)
5.50pm Peter Glover (Ramsey) v Ryan Jones (Douglas)
6pm Julian Sutton (Mount Murray) v Kevin Doyle (King Edward Bay)
6.10pm Daryl Callister (Castletown) v Gerald Bradley (Castletown)
