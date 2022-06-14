Lowey lays down a marker with WA Kirkpatrick success

Isle of Man Golf’s prestigious WA Kirkpatrick Trophy, sponsored by Miss Irene Pugh, was played at Peel Golf Club on a day affected by most weather conditions on Sunday.

A field of 84 players teed it up with the hope of winning the trophy following several dropouts after the draw had been completed.

Defending champion was Daryl Callister (Castletown) who played himself out of contention in the first nine holes and finished in sixth position overall.

Man of the moment is Paul Lowey (Castletown), who won the 72-hole Strokeplay Championships, and he was the only player to shoot under par in the first round with a four-under par-65.

This gave him a four-shot lead over Robert Noon (Mount Murray) who in turn was ahead of Castletown golfer Dan Williams in third on 70.

The latter was ahead of Mount Murray’s Neil Caine (71) and senior champion Julian Sutton (72).

In the nett competition Williams led with 67 from Neil Smith (Douglas) on 68 and Lowey, Sutton and Geoff Skillicorn (King Edward Bay) all on 70.

Best score in the second round was from Liam Cowin (Castletown) with a 69 from defending champion Callister with a 71 and Tommy Fenlon (Douglas) with a 72.

Noon was not able to put pressure on Lowey and the latter played conversative golf to run out champion by five shots on 137, with Cowin beating Noon on the best score on the back 18.

In the nett competition Williams could not maintain his play and it was Rob McIver (Peel) that came through to win on countback from Skillicorn both on 141, with Sutton third on 142.

Thanks goes to club professional Lewis Denning for his help on the day and Alex Hendry and her staff in the clubhouse for keeping the players fed and watered throughout the day.

The course was in good condition despite the unseasonably cold, dry weather of late and thanks go to the Peel greenkeeping staff for the work undertaken to provide a good test of golf on the day.

These events are not possible without volunteers and thanks also go to all that helped on the day, in particular Shirley Strathdee who was on duty from 6.30am till the end at 9.30pm.

Thanks also go to Jennie Clucas who represented Miss Pugh and was on hand to present the various prizes to the winners.

This event is a precursor to the Isle of Man Championship qualifying day and a lot of discussion take place about what score will be required to make the top 16 for the match play stages.