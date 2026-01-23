Douglas Golf Club has announced the introduction of an England Golf fully rated shortened course, designed to make golf more accessible and enjoyable for young players.
It will host its first Faldo Futures junior qualifying event later this year, marking a major milestone for junior golf at the club.
For younger golfers, full-length courses can often feel daunting, but the new black tee shortened layout measures 3,488 yards, some 2,126 yards shorter than the full course.
Therefore, it offers age-appropriate yardages and forward tees, providing juniors with the chance to build confidence, experience success and develop their skills without the pressure of excessive distance.
Douglas Golf Club’s PGA professional Paul O’Reilly explained: ‘By tailoring the course to juniors, we are removing barriers and creating a positive, fun experience.
‘This initiative is about growing the game and ensuring that our young players feel supported and inspired.’
The club enjoyed impressive growth in junior sessions throughout 2025, culminating in the introduction of a short four-hole course for advanced juniors.
With the support of Douglas Corporation, it has now established the black tee shortened course across all 18 holes, following the traditional layout of the course.
Aaron Quinn, club secretary, added: ‘Our forward black tees have been fully rated by England Golf, meaning we can facilitate club competitions for all members, including juniors, throughout the season.
‘The course provides greater scoring opportunities, faster rounds and a clear progression onto the full-length course for our advanced juniors.’
To encourage juniors to play the new course, the club is facilitating a Junior Winter League for all youngsters under 16 with official WHS Handicaps, which began on Sunday and will continue until March 29.
It will also run several junior-specific competitions throughout the golfing season, including the Club Junior Championships and culminating in a Siblings Cup, an enjoyable competition for all the family.
The club recently hosted a non-qualifier Saturday club competition for all members off the black tees, providing an opportunity to play and feedback on the layout of the course.
‘Our recent club competition on the shortened course was a huge success, provided us with valuable feedback and ideas of how we can utilise this course for all members in the future, not just our juniors,’ added Quinn.
Douglas Golf Club would like to thank Douglas Corporation for its continued support as well as the greens staff and all club volunteers. Without such support, these initiatives would not be possible.
For more information or to enter the Junior Winter League, please contact Aaron at [email protected]
Faldo Futures comes to Douglas
In 2025, more than 100 golf facilities and 2,000 young golfers aged 7–12 took part in Faldo Futures qualifiers around the world, culminating in the national final at the Belfry during the British Masters.
Douglas Golf Club will host a qualifying round of the prestigious event on May 3.
‘Securing a Faldo Futures qualifier is fantastic for the club and the Isle of Man,’ says Quinn.
‘Registration is now live online with limited places available, so be quick! We can’t wait to welcome all participants to enjoy the experience and play on the black tees at Douglas Golf Club.’
