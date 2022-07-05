Noon leads the way as champs tee off at Peel
Emma Noon led the way in the opening qualifying round in this year’s Isle of Man Women’s Golf Championships sponsored by Grant Thornton at Peel Golf Club, posting a score of 81
The Isle of Man Women’s Golf Championships sponsored by Grant Thornton tee’d off on Sunday at Peel Golf Club.
The first 18 holes of the women’s qualifying took centre stage ahead of the second round taking place this coming Sunday, July 10, with only the top four qualifying for the match play stages.
Sitting in top spot after the opening 18 holes is Emma Noon (Douglas) with a first round of 81 for a one-shot lead over past champions Lynda Simpson (Castletown) and Shirley Price (Port St Mary).
One further shot back is local favourite Kayleigh Dawson (Peel).
With four to qualify, Joy Morris (Ramsey) 85, Melissa McKnight (Douglas) 87, Natasha Moore (Ramsey) 89 and Kelly McMullin (Douglas) 89 are still in the mix but will need a good round next weekend.
ROUND ONE SCORES
1, Emma Noon 81 points
2, Lynda Simpson 82
3, Shirley Price 82
4, Kayleigh Dawson 83
5, Joy Morris 85
6, Melissa McKnight 87
7, Natasha Moore 89
8, Kelly McMullin 89
9, Gail Corrin 93
10, Shannon Saunders 93
11, Tilly Davies 93
12, Diane Neale 95
13, Lindsey Tickell 102
14, Heather Skinner 102
Isle of Man Golf wish to thank all the helpers and supporters who attended on Sunday and look forward to seeing a good crowd for the second round on Sunday, with the first tee time at 11.03am.
