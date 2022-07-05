Noon leads the way as champs tee off at Peel

The Isle of Man Women’s Golf Championships sponsored by Grant Thornton tee’d off on Sunday at Peel Golf Club.

The first 18 holes of the women’s qualifying took centre stage ahead of the second round taking place this coming Sunday, July 10, with only the top four qualifying for the match play stages.

Sitting in top spot after the opening 18 holes is Emma Noon (Douglas) with a first round of 81 for a one-shot lead over past champions Lynda Simpson (Castletown) and Shirley Price (Port St Mary).

One further shot back is local favourite Kayleigh Dawson (Peel).

With four to qualify, Joy Morris (Ramsey) 85, Melissa McKnight (Douglas) 87, Natasha Moore (Ramsey) 89 and Kelly McMullin (Douglas) 89 are still in the mix but will need a good round next weekend.

ROUND ONE SCORES

1, Emma Noon 81 points

2, Lynda Simpson 82

3, Shirley Price 82

4, Kayleigh Dawson 83

5, Joy Morris 85

6, Melissa McKnight 87

7, Natasha Moore 89

8, Kelly McMullin 89

9, Gail Corrin 93

10, Shannon Saunders 93

11, Tilly Davies 93

12, Diane Neale 95

13, Lindsey Tickell 102

14, Heather Skinner 102