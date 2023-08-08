The Northern Counties Men’s Qualifier will take place at Mount Murray Golf Club tomorrow (Wednesday), starting at 7:40 am.
The competition consists of 36-hole strokeplay with teams of six representing each of the counties in the Northern group (Yorkshire, Lancashire, Cheshire, Cumbria, Durham, Northumberland and Isle of Man.
The Manx team consists of recent Island Games golfers Daryl Callister, Liam Cowin, Robbie Noon and Jamie Arneil, as well as Sam Crawford and Freddie Dancox. The reserve is Kevin Moore.
In their amateur days, the likes of PGA and European Tour golfer Tommy Fleetwood and Matts Fitzpatrick both played in the Northern Counties along with a host of other world-class players.
On Thursday, the senior version of the same event is to be held in the Isle of Man for the first time for male players over the age of 55, with the action taking place at Castletown Golf Club.
The Isle of Man team is Simon Murray, Jeff Ward, Keith Ward, Mark Pugh, David W. Kinrade and Julian Sutton. The reserve is Dave Dancox.
The standard of golf in the seniors is very high and spectators are more than welcome to attend – the competition is free to watch.