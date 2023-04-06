Peel golfer Ana Dawson claimed her first professional victory in the Roehampton Gold Cup last weekend.
The Manx star put on a dominant showing despite the weather’s best attempts to halt proceedings at the south London club.
With a gap in the Ladies European Tour schedule, the 22-year-old has been able to have a break and reflect on a successful start to her professional career.
This was her first real chance to do so after the pressure of Q-school and the quick turnaround into the start of the LET season.
But Ana’s drive to improve quickly led her back onto the golf course to gain experience away from the Tour. She decided to take on two events in the same week and, just to make it harder, they weren’t even in the same country.
Firstly, Ana took on the two-day Santander Golf tour event at RCG San Sebastián in Spain.
After a strong first day, the Manx golfer found herself one stroke behind the leader, then on the second and final day a poor second hole after a birdie on the first meant she was three over par for the round after two holes.
Nevertheless, a solid finish to the round meant Dawson finished four shots off the lead in fifth place.
A quick turnaround meant Ana was London-bound for the Roehampton Gold Cup, a competition which sees some of the best female golfing talent face off across two days.
Poor weather, as is often the case in the UK, meant she could only fit in three practice holes before the tournament, so she teed off with little knowledge of the course.
That didn’t matter as it quickly became clear Ana had saved some of her best golf for the event as she ended the morning five under par on the par-72 course.
In dominant fashion, Dawson repeated her morning feat by once again scoring 67 in the afternoon to claim victory, ending the event 10 under par and nine strokes ahead of her closest rival.
To top it off, a birdie on the 18th would secure a new tournament record of 10 under par.
Speaking afterwards, the Peel ace said: ‘I knew before I actually went out that nine under was the previous tournament record, so it was definitely a bit of a goal in the back of my head to try and get to 10 which I birdied the last hole to do, so that was really nice.’
While the Ladies’ European Tour continues its hiatus before returning in May, Ana has her sights set on a number of one-day Rose Ladies Series events across April and early May, hoping to take her winning form with her back onto the tour.