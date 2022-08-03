Senior Island Golf Championships this weekend
The ever-popular Isle of Man Senior Championships are being held at Douglas Golf Club on Sunday.
The event, sponsored by Tower Insurance, has attracted an entry of more than 150 players at the Pulrose course.
In the female ranks, the favourite must be Shirley Price (Port St Mary) after she finished runner-up in the island women’s championship at Peel.
The event will be competitive, with Jane Gaines (Ramsey) hoping to defend her title while fellow Ramsey member Joy Morris and Rowany’s ever-improving Diane Neale are ready to step up should the opportunity manifest itself.
In the men’s event, the champion is Julian Sutton and he could be the man to beat again, but he will have to play well with his old adversary Gary Wilson and Gary Ashe on the start sheet.
The Ward brothers will also be confident playing Douglas and would like the title, or maybe director of Elite Golf David Kinrade (Ramsey) – who never wastes a shot with an immaculate shot game – could be in contention.
Whoever wins will be a worthy champion and, with stableford prizes for over-50s, o60s and 70-and-above, all players have something to compete for.
