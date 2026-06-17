Injured TT rider Jamie Cringle has been brought out of the induced coma he was placed in following his crash in the event’s second Supersport race.
Posting an update on his condition on the online fundraiser that has so far raised more than £44k for the Douglas man earlier this week, his friend Jake Subachus said: ‘Today was a huge and critical step in the right direction for Jamie.
‘Jamie has been taken off the ventilator and extubated, and is now breathing on his own.
‘He was also brought out of the induced coma and has woken up.
‘Today was the first day since the Sunday following the crash that we have been able to hear Jamie speak and that felt like a win in itself.
‘We managed to have a few small but very much missed conversations.
‘Not all of the words made sense as Jamie is still heavily sedated for pain management but they made us laugh nonetheless.
‘After the ankle surgery on the left leg, Jamie had a nerve block placed in his leg to help manage the pain.
‘We also spoke to the surgeon who completed the operation on Jamie’s right leg who brought us up to speed on where that’s at.
‘The original plan was to schedule a third surgery on the tibia and insert a pin into the centre of the bone.
‘However, this has changed during the second surgery where the damage to the tibia was more extensive than originally thought.
‘The surgeons removed all of the damaged and splintered bone until they were left with healthy, stable bone ends.
‘They then made a cut through the upper part of the tibia and inserted pins through the bone.
‘These pins are connected to the external cage fitted around Jamie’s leg. Over time, the cage will be adjusted gradually to move the tibia downward, encouraging new bone growth and helping to close the gap where bone is missing.
‘Once the bone meets at the bottom these two ends will knit together and eventually connect the tibia back together.
‘Now comes the difficult part - the section of bone that Jamie needs to grow back is 80mm.
‘It is estimated that it will take around eight to 10 months for this amount of bone growth, which of course means the cage will be on for this full duration.
‘The positives with this are that Jamie’s lower back will be given a good chance to fuse without much disruption and also his left ankle.
‘Obviously this is going to be a very long and painful recovery where not only Jamie’s physical boundaries will be tested but his mental ones too.
‘We have to take the positives and remember just how far Jamie’s come.
‘In just that time alone he’s been through over 15 hours of surgery, multiple blood transfusions, induced coma for five days and endless amounts of pain and after all of that he was able to talk to us tonight and thank everyone for being by his side.’
Jamie later posted on social media for the first time since the crash, thanking Jake for setting up the GoFundMe page and keeping people updated with his condition. He added: ‘I still have hundreds of messages I haven’t opened and I will in the coming week, as my sedation levels means I haven’t been able to touch my phone.
‘Thank you to each and everyone of you to that has donated - it means so much.’