It was with extreme sadness that members of the Society of Isle of Man Golf Captains heard last week of the passing of one its members and past captain, Ricky Jupp.
This news will have had a similar feeling amongst every golfer in the island and also amongst the many golfers off-island who would have had the pleasure and sheer joy and enthusiasm that you were left with after meeting one of life’s gentlemen.
That meeting might have been through his long involvement as a past captain and president at Mount Murray Golf Club, a venue and location that he held so close to his heart.
He was so at ease amongst all the many friends that he made at the club since making the decision to move to the island to retire after a life that would not have been out of place on ‘This is Your Life’.
By his own admission, Ricky’s golf was steady but with a suitable handicap it was soon apparent that providing entertainment and good-humoured banter – either on the course or in the clubhouse – that he was scratch handicap or better in that department.
He was kept very busy making after-dinner speeches at many and varied functions around the island.
It was at most of these – and we start to smile thinking about it – that we learnt that when in his early youth he had an interest in body building, and it became such that Ricky had entered a heat of what was known back then as Mr Universe.
Standing in the line-up ‘flexing’ as he described it, he introduced himself to the person alongside in his friendly way as ‘Hi, I’m Ricky Jupp, London’.
The reply came back in a voice we would later become familiar with ‘Hello, I’m Sean Connery, Scotland’.
This statement had travelled many miles in Ricky’s life and did over here in the island and when travelling, as he did when becoming president of the Isle f Man Golf Union, accompanying teams to many events.
Not quite worldwide, but from a personal memory I can confirm that it reached Aland at an Island Games where, would you believe, in our president’s eyes every member of the Bermuda golf team was called HarryI
In fact, every member of every team was called Harry! But what a trip it was.
You learnt also about the generosity of the president when things were tense that he would be quick to offer a consoling arm and the captain at the time something suitable to buy a round for the boys later, this being the case on many occasions from juniors upwards but in their case it might have been pizzas.
As president of Isle of Man Golf and after a near lifetime friendship with Martin Peters, the England World Cup-winning star, he invited the former footballer to join him to entertain everyone at one of his annual dinners which proved to be a memorable occasion.
We will not see him travelling to golf and pulling up at Mount Murray in one of his immaculate Jaguars anymore.
In fact, poor health over the last couple of years has prevented any thoughts of golf to be possible, but he would still arrive at social events and other functions to always be made very welcome join in the banter.
Very sadly this will no longer be the case but, on behalf of all island golfers, we wish to express our sincere thoughts to Debs and all the family at this time but we are so glad that we all had the opportunity to meet the person that we knew as Ricky Jupp.
While his final round of life is completed and card signed, he will still providing everyone with many more smiling moments when we think back on the time he spent here in the Isle of Man. From us all Ricky - thank you and sleep easy.
l Ricky’s funeral will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium next Thursday, September 28 at 10.45am, followed by a reception at Mount Murray Golf Club.
His wife Debbie has requested that people wear a little bit of red.