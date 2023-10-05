Gracie Barra Isle of Man took part in the Compnet UK National Tournament the weekend before last with a mixed squad of juniors and seniors.
The tournament, held in Wolverhampton, witnessed the team’s outstanding performance which earned them multiple victories, with the team bringing home six gold medals, five silver and eight bronze.
Composed of the island’s talented Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitors from various weight classes, the squad dominated their respective divisions, showcasing the essence of the revered combat sport.
Coach and seasoned competitor, Hayley Curtis, competed in the adult featherweight division and came up against two tough opponents. In her semi-final she took on a competitor over 10 years her junior and submitted her with an Americana shoulder lock, causing her opponent to tap out.
In the final she met an experienced competitor but remained composed and continually racked up positional points, earning her a 10-0 victory. Curtis brought home the gold and, as a result of these wins, she is currently placed third in the overall Compnet Global rankings in the adult division.
Teenager Jayden Mahey continued his undefeated streak and went up against an experienced student from one of the largest and most successful Jiu-Jitsu Academies during his semi-final. Jayden was determined from the start and broke a Gracie Barra IoM record by finishing the match in only eight seconds with a remarkable submission victory.
Team-mate Kye Greenhalgh was in the same division and bracket, and earned his place in the final against Jayden after a confident and well-executed semi-final 14-0 points win.
The final ended in a submission win for Jayden who took gold, with Kye picking up the well-deserved silver.
Junior Alan Greenhalgh was on great form and dominated his bracket in both his semi-final and final to take gold.
A submission victory at two minutes 40 seconds into the match came after racking up a score of 13-0 in his semi-final. His confidence going into the final meant he scored 6-0 before a further submission win at two minutes 36 seconds. A fantastic day for him who has excelled this year.
Recently-promoted grey belt junior Amelie Henson took part in her first tournament at this level and produced an inspired performance in her final, winning by submission in only 22 seconds for an incredible accomplishment and well-earned gold medal.
Junior Maisie Meban claimed a fantastic submission victory in her final only two minutes into the match. Dominant throughout, Maisie collected positional points which led to her being 6-0 up prior her submission.
Along with the win, Maisie should be also praised on her subsequent sportsmanship toward her opponent.
Oscar Nation took part in his first tournament after working hard in the lead up at the various preparation sessions and training camps. He faced two more experienced competitors but worked exceptionally hard in his first match to take the win on points.
A close match in the final, Oscar equalled his opponent on points by the end but had scored secondary advantage points to take home the gold and the end of a fantastic first outing for him.
Juvenile blue belt Liam Blakemore obtained a default bronze in his own weight class which meant that he could take part in the absolute division. This is made up of those competitors who have obtained a medal in their own weight class and then go against those of all weights.
Liam faced a skilled opponent from a high-level academy and initially had some points scored against him, but expertly turned the match around and went on to submit his opponent with a leg lock three minutes into the match which ultimately meant he brought home silver.
Gracie Barra head coach Conrad Roberts added: ‘The mixed squad have worked incredibly hard in the lead up to this tournament and displayed great resilience and mental fortitude.
‘The camaraderie and support within the team remained second to none, as they cheered each other on and celebrated the victories together and consoled any losses. We potentially have five more tournaments this year including major Internationals and we already back working towards those with yet more learning under our belts.’
l The club is based in Douglas with classes for all ages. More information can be found online at www.graciebarra.im