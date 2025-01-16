Isle of Man athlete Graeme Hatcher has successfully completed the gruelling 160-mile Montane Winter Spine Challenger North.
The ultra endurance event is being run alongside the main 268-mile Montane Spine Race in which the Isle of Man’s Nikki Arthur is competing in.
Indeed, at the time of going to press, she was on course to finish as third woman.
Hatcher – as well as fellow Isle of Man athlete Shaun Hubbard - tackled the Challenger North event which is a non-stop, race along the Pennine Way from Hardraw to Kirk Yetholm.
Former Commonwealth Games Isle of Man team manager Hatcher set off at 8am on Monday and successfully navigated the gruelling terrain to finish in a time of 62 hours six minutes and 20 seconds.
This was an excellent effort which was enough to place him an impressive sixth place in the men’s open race.
His finish was covered on social media by the event organisers who said: ‘An earlier incarnation of Graeme took part in three Commonwealth Games representing the Isle of Man in cycling, so he's no stranger to tough competition.
‘He's also got form on Spine Race events having completed the Winter Spine Sprint in 2022.
‘When asked before the race what would keep him motivated during the race, he told us that he sadly lost his dog a few weeks and was running this race for his missing running partner.
‘That negative experience has been successfully channelled into a positive experience and a fitting tribute. Congratulations.’
At the time of going to press, Hubbard was still going well and had reached one of the last few checkpoints. If all goes to plan, he should have reached the finish in the early hours of Friday morning.
- Also in action was the Isle of Man’s Pete Bradley who was competing in the Montane Winter Spine Sprint race.
Setting off last Saturday lunchtime, Bradley completed the 46-mile race in the early hours of Sunday in 24th spot in just under 14 hours.
- At the time of writing, Nikki had just reached the penultimate check point at ‘Hut 2’ in the Montane Spine Race, meaning she was on course to finish the gruelling event at approximately tea-time on Thursday.
More from Nikki’s efforts in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.