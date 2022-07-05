Grandstand viewing at Iron Gate corner for S100

The new Colas Grandstand is being erected at Iron Gate corner on the Billown Course for next week’s Southern 100 meeting, which begins with practising this evening (Monday) and takes place over three consecutive evenings, concluding with a full day of racing on Thursday, July 14

The Colas-sponsored grandstand is being erected at Iron Gate corner, roughly a quarter-way round the Billown Course for next week’s Southern 100.

This was situated at Ballakeighan Corner in 2018 and 2019, but with crops having been sown there the field is unavailable for this year’s four-day meeting sponsored by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

The new venue will provide spectators with a magnificent view as competitors descend the long straight from Ballakeighan, negotiate the tight right-hander and then traverse the railway bridge and on to Ballanorris farm and Joey’s Gate.

Access is only available while the roads are open, but there will be free parking, refreshments and toilet facilities on site at this new viewing position.

Ticket prices will be in line with the other three grandstands operated by Southern 100 Racing at the start-finish on the Bypass, Castletown Corner and the Derek Nicholson grandstand at the holding/podium area.