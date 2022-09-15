GraniteMann triathlon on Sunday
Saturday 17th September 2022 6:15 pm
The GraniteMann Triathlon and Duathlon take place this Sunday at Cringle reservoir and plantation.
They are supported by ATLA Group and hosted by The Children’s Centre.
There are 25 entries for the solo triathlon, with 17 teams of three, plus eight for the solo duathlon and three pairs. No start time has been posted.
Commonwealth Games triathlete Will Draper will be amongst the favourites in the solo tri event, while reigning Football Writers’ Player of the Year Shaun Kelly is also entered. Another athlete who also represented the Isle of Man in Birmingham last month is swimmer Laura Kinley who is set to compete in the team triathlon category.
For more information email [email protected] or call Jane Howland on 800000.
