Great Manchester Run win for Sarah Webster

Commonwealth Games-bound Sarah Webster won the women’s half-marathon at the Great Manchester Run on Sunday.

Her time of 1hr 16min 41sec placed her 24th overall in the total field, 2m 40s ahead of second female Kelly Edwards of Leamington.

Ollie Lockley was 26th in the elite runners 10-kilometre race with a time of 30m 24s. He was running in the colours of Leeds City Athletic Club and his 5km split time was 14m 48s.

The race was won in 28.06 by Jake Robertson.