The final of the Green Final Handicap Tournament took place at the NSC between Vikings A (-8) and Northern A (+9) on Monday last week.
Vikings had beaten Athol Park Guest House Castletown A in the semis-finals 4-3, while and Northern had defeated Marown B 4-3.
Vikings won second women’s, with Jess Corlett and Mel McKnight beating Katie Strickett and Beth Nicol 21-17, 21-19 but Northern levelled thing up with Euan McConnell and Charlie Albiston getting the better of Calum Peat and Matt Garratt 21-12, 21-12.
Vikings then won first women’s with Emma Nicholson and Sarah Gardner winning 21-16, 21-16 against Sarah Corlett and Cal Brown.
At first men’s, Northern’s pairing of Simon Clarke and Norman Brew won the first game 21-17 against Stuart Foley and Steve Allen but in the second Clarke pulled a muscle and had to forfeit, putting Vikings 3-1 ahead.
At third mixed, Northern’s pair of McConnell and Strickett won 21-14, 21-7 against Garratt and McKnight to give them a chance of winning the trophy.
First and second mixed were both tight games, with Vikings’ Allen and Gardner at second beating Albiston (substitute for the injured Clarke) and Brown 17-21, 21-18, 21-18, while at first Vikings’ Foley and Nicholson won 21-20, 21-20 against Brew and Corlett.
The trophy and medals were presented by John Simpson, a long-time member of the Vikings club. The player of the match was Euan McConnell of Northern.
DAVID CRAINE