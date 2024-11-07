It’s been a busy and successful October for Ellan Vannin Gymnastics Club.
The club is celebrating its 40th year since its creation in 1984 - at that time it ran a few recreational classes in school halls.
Now up to 400 gymnasts train every week in its purpose-built facility adjoining the NSC and has produced gymnasts to Commonwealth Games level.
With an extension to the facility In 2011 and a complete refit following the 2015 floods, EVGC has a venue to be proud of.
Recently, 48 performance gymnasts took part in the Island Championships, winning many medals and age groups.
The gymnasts also took home all the overall trophies for each of the levels they were entered in.
Winners: nickel – Polly Coulter; tin – Betsy Blackburn; titanium – Jessica Shannon; zinc – Indi Curtis; copper – Ava Quirk; bronze – Lora Markova; silver – Phoebe Christian. Blue ribbon FIG winners: junior – Aine Matthews; senior – Amara Brogan.
Then 12 attended the Spooky Spectacular Halloween competition at the City of Newcastle Gymnastics Club featuring hundreds of competitors from across the UK. They came away with three medals, 11 place ribbons and seven judges’ special awards.
At the zinc level were Freya Curphey, Lorelei Wilson, Violet Morrissey and Eve Leo. Freya and Eve were both awarded silver medals on bars and Violet got a sixth-place ribbon also on bars. All four gained special awards on vault and Eve was awarded a special for artistry on floor.
Kendall Dawson and Beatrice Christian competed in zinc-plus. Kendall won gold on bars and Bea three fourth-place ribbons, narrowly missing out on the bronze overall.
In bronze Kathryne Hey, Yoni Todorova, Darcy Astall, Phoebe Keelan and Milly Brownlow took part. Milly was sixth on vault and Phoebe fifth on beam plus two judges' awards.
Phoebe Christian was the lone competitor in silver and was awarded one fourth ribbon and four fifth-place ribbons.
These successes would not have been possible without an amazing team of 19 qualified coaches and assistants. Except for one, all these coaches are homegrown with either having been a gymnast with the club or had a family member as a gymnast.
With some support from Isle of Man Sport, the coaches studied hard to qualify and also to improve the level of their qualification. Special mention to ex-gymnast Stacey Garrett who’s qualified as a national judge and is currently waiting for the final part of her level-five assessment.
EVGC is now gearing up for its 40th celebration competition this Saturday when 200 gymnasts of all levels and abilities will be competing.
To round off the year’s celebrations there will be a huge Christmas show. This event has now grown to three sell-out performances and takes place on December 20 and 21.