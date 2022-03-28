Halsall clinches last-gasp win for Emeralds in Div One

Isle of Man Netball results and reports from Senior League games played on Sunday, March 27:

Premiership

Thompson Travel 1 - 31,

Suntera Global Ballasalla

Avalanches 29

Suntera Global Ballasalla Avalanches got off to a flying start, creating a six-goal lead early on thanks to a great defensive effort by GK Zoe Kirkham and GD Ella Carridge.

Thompson then settled into the game and managed to bring it back, therefore the first quarter ended with Ballasalla leading by one.

A few crucial interceptions by Ann-Marie Crompton gave Thompson the opportunities they needed to maintain the lead in the second quarter, so they went into half-time two goals ahead.

Thompson brought Alice Cross on at GS for the second half which saw her partner up with Sam Dunn and together they showcased some impeccable shooting, which helped them keep their slight lead and maintain a two-goal advantage at the end of the third period.

Going into the final quarter, Ballasalla Avalanches tried to switch things up by putting Rachel Hopkinson into GA and bringing Kate Williams out to WA.

Unfortunately, the change wasn’t enough for Ballasalla as Thompson managed to finish the game confidently and won the contest 31-29, with player of the match going to Thompson GK Anne-Marie Crompton.

Division One

Atla Group Panthers 26,

Manx Gems Emeralds 27

Manx Gems Emeralds, sitting third in Division One, were keen for another win after the previous week’s success but they knew this would be a tough match against Atla Group Panthers.

The game started with the two teams scoring end-to-end and both sets of shooters converting their chances. Therefore it was clear from the onset this was going to be a close battle and the first quarter ended at six goals each.

Dawn Quinn (C) for Island Tyres and Autocare-sponsored Emeralds battled well in mid-court against Panthers’ C Helen Gibson and fed the ball down court successfully to their shooters.

In defence both player of the match Jess Hawkins and Sabrina Crowe (GK) intercepted well and were available for the rebounds, but Panthers’ shooters Mandy Hunt (GA) and Robyn Millar (GS) were accurate with their shots and the end of the first half saw the latter side edge ahead by two goals.

The second half saw both teams return with conviction and the game continued to be evenly-matched.

Panthers created a lot of chances and their defensive duo of Jess Edmond (GD) and Kerry Jones (GK) managed to keep Gems from scoring, ensuring the game was level at 21-21.

In the final quarter, Gems’ mid-court players Lynette Corran (WA) and Erin Whalley (WD) continued to pressure Panthers and feed the ball down court, while Jill Festorazzi (GA) responded well and continued to sink her shots.

The match was tense and, with seconds to go, GS Trudi Halsall clinched the winning shot to secure the win for Emeralds 27-26.

Division Two

Suntera Global Ballasalla

Gales 19, Route 1 Volts 25

The final match of the season was always going to be a battle for both teams, especially with Volts down to only six players.

In the first quarter Volts took an early lead, with Sarah Morgan (GS) and Ealish Baxter (GA) shooting on target against the defensive team of Lily Eldon (GK) and Amy Gelling (GD).

At the other end of the court, Emily Christian (GK) and Olivia Quayle (GD) worked hard together alongside Kelly McMullin (WD) defending their circle and making some key interceptions against Nessa Furren (GS) and Ihona Bridges (GA), leaving the first quarter 7-4 in Volts’ favour.

The second quarter saw some good defensive work from Volts, with McMullin and Kim Beevers (C) working well together to get the ball back up the court feeding into Volts’ circle.

Balla worked hard from the centre passes, with Lily Gell coming on as centre and Trinity Hebden (WA) trying to get the ball into their circle.

Volts’ defensive team managed to overturn several of Balla’s centre passes, bringing the ball back to their own circle and converting them. This left the half-time score at 13-8 to Volts.

In the third quarter Balla made some defensive changes to their team, moving Hebden into GK, Gelling into GD and Eldon into WD.

Volts fought hard and continued playing well, overturning more of Balla’s centre passes leaving the game 19-13 at the end of the third quarter thanks to their strong defence and great movement of the ball to their own circle.

The final quarter saw Annabelle Clague go back into the centre and Eldon back into GK for Balla, while Volts kept their team as it was, as it was working well for them.

Unfortunately, Eldon went over on her ankle during the final quarter so had to finish the match early - all the Volts players wish her a speedy recovery.