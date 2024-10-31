An Isle of Man fighter clinched a European Kids IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship title in Portugal last weekend.
Summit Grappling Academy’s Hanako Henson took part in the tournament in Lisbon which is the most prestigious and sought-after title in Jiu-Jitsu Europe, becoming the first to do so from the Isle of Man.
Hana has been training exceptionally hard in the lead up to this tournament and has had a busy year competing in the UK. This tournament was her main focus though, and many hours on the mat and in the gym meant she was ready to take on the best.
The tournament is open to competitors from around the world and, as such, many Brazilians (where it is a national sport) along with high-level American and other European competitors also enter.
Hana made an early error in her semi-final and found herself down on points with work to do in order to be in with a chance to win.
But something changed within her a minute or so into the match and an eagerness to win showed through, with her reversing her opponent and ultimately battling for armbar submission which she managed to finish in style leading to a place in the final.
She came up against an experienced Brazilian competitor and, although the same weight division, her opponent was significantly taller which could have proven problematic but it made absolutely no difference for Hana.
Enthused by the semi-final win and competing on the big stage, she was in her element and remained calm, composed and confident in equal measure.
Hana managed to gain top position and score enough points for the win. But, not content with that, she gained a further top position of ‘mount’ and submitted her opponent before the clock ran out.
An incredible achievement for Hana who has the potential to excel at the sport in the adult divisions in a number of years, although not before continuing her dominance in the junior divisions.
The IBJJF Lisbon Open also took place during the same period which was open to adult competitors.
Marc Purcell, who was taking part in his first tournament, won his semi-final on points after a fairly tough match.
Because of how the bracket worked, he faced the same competitor in the final but Purcell took a different strategy to claim an early takedown and top position, scoring a number points in doing so.
His opponent simply couldn’t deal with the pinning pressure he applied which led to him also winning gold.
Coach Sarah Redmond also took part in the IBJJF Lisbon Open 18 months after she sustained an injury to her foot which left her unable to train for a significant period.
This was her first tournament back and at a high level. She worked hard in the lead-up to the tournament and it paid off as she walked away with a well-deserved silver medal after a very close final.
Two members of the competition squad were unable to take part because of injury, Alan Greenhalgh and Hayley Curtis who both recently won the IBJJF New York Open. Instead, they provided coaching and support throughout.
Summit head coach Conrad Roberts commented: ‘The whole squad and SGA members are so happy with the results from this weekend with incredible performances from all.
‘One competitor in the first tournament, one coming back from injury and the icing on the cake with Hana being the Isle of Man’s first Kids European Champion. Summit now has three European champions!
‘Next weekend we have a group of women competing in Manchester which is the first time for some of them and I’m excited to see what they can do.
‘I just want to thank Hartford Homes for its kind support with the major tournaments which include the IBJJF European Nogi Championships, IBJJF European Kids Championships and IBJJF Europeans Gi Championships (in January 2025).’
Details for Summit Grappling Academy can be found on their Facebook and Instagram pages or website https://www.summitgrapplingacademy.com/ with classes every day including Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, judo and kickboxing.