The Manx Amateur Races races (re-titled Manx Grand Prix in 1930) celebrate its centenary this year.
The emphasis on the ‘Manx’ then and still very much now is that it was an amateur event, with no start or prize money for the competitors.
For sure the big-name riders of the modern era received a ‘package’ for the Classic TT in the past decade, but that was to entice more spectators over for the peak three or four days of the meeting.
It is likely that there are still inducements for the leading aces from the TT to ride the Classic Manx Grand Prix, but the riders are, after all, professionals.
The main classes of the Manx have remained amateur in the main, although many top name riders have emerged from the ranks of the MGP to become not only TT stars but top internationals and even world champions. Geoff Duke and Phil Read are two that spring to mind.
Manx Motor Cycle Club – the organising association then and now – held its annual general meeting on Friday evening when the age old tradition of formally proposing a motorcycle race meeting over the Snaefell Mountain Course was yet again carried out and seconded by nominated members of the committee.
The weighty AB Crookall trophy, presented to Len Randles at the end of that very first Amateur Race in 1923, was on display in the dining room at the Palace Hotel on Douglas Promenade, along with the other major class awards.
Harold Daniell was another fine example of a future TT winner and leading international to emerge from the Manx.
David Wright pointed out in his new book celebrating 100 Years of the Manx Grand Prix (which went on sale recently), that Daniell’s employment in the motor trade meant he had been ineligible for the 1929 Amateur race, but with an almost new CS1 Norton he entered the 1930 Manx Grand Prix under its less restrictive regulations.
The CS1 was the TT replica of the Norton range and sold for £77.50.
Daniell won the Senior race 90 years ago in 1933 and can be seen (left) sat on bike number 37 being congratulated by fellow Norton rider Kelly Swanston who was runner-up.
Victory in the Manx sealed him a factory AJS ride for the following year.
In 1938, riding a works Norton, he set the first under 25-minute lap of the island (24min.52.6sec) on his way to winning the Senior TT. This represented a speed of 91mph and was not bettered for 12 years, largely due to the intervention of the Second World War and the poor quality ‘pool’ petrol that was used in the early years after.
Daniell volunteered for Second World War service but, ironically, was rejected on the grounds of poor eyesight. So he served in the Home Guard.
After the war he won the Senior twice more in 1947 and 1949, ending his career in 1950 at the age of 41 when he finished third in the Junior and fifth in the Senior a good way behind winner Geoff Duke in what was the latter’s maiden TT.
His professional career quite literally dovetailed Duke’s.
Daniell died a few months before the Diamond Jubilee TT in 1967 at the relatively young age of 57.