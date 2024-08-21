Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris has been in qualifying action for the US Open this week.
The 29-year-old is competing at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center where he’s hoping to progress to the main draw.
The former Albany and Castletown member reached the third round of qualifying in 2023 then fell at the final hurdle.
But Harris went into this year’s major on the back of a successful few months which have seen him reach his first ATP career quarter-final at the Queen's Club Championships.
He then reached his maiden semi-final at the Eastbourne International which helped him break into the world 125 for the first time.
These results earned him a wildcard entry into Wimbledon to make his Grand Slam debut, capturing the attention of the international media along the way.
Now he has his sights set on reaching the main draw of another major competition and he kicked off his US Open campaign by safely navigating his way through the first round.
Harris went up against Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo and won the first set 6-3 to seize the early initiative.
While the Argentinian responded in the second 2-6, Harris clinched the third 7-5 to go through to the second round.
Harris will go up against Bolivia’s Murkel Dellien in the round of 64 this evening (Wednesday) at approximately 8.30pm.
The match will be screened live on Sky Sports.