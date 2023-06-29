Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris moved a step closer to qualifying for this year’s Wimbledon with another victory earlier today (Wednesday).
The former Albany LTC member, ranked 346th in the world, was in action against 25th seed Hugo Gaston in the second round of qualifying.
The Frenchman won the opening set comfortably 6-2, but Harris hit back and edged the second set 7-6 after a tie-break to set up a decider.
And it was the Manxman who held his nerve as he triumphed 6-4 in the third to book his place in the next round.
Harris will now go up against Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic on Thursday hoping for the win that will see him qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon for the first time.