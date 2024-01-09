Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris has won his first qualifying match in the Australian Open in Melbourne.
The Albany Lawn Tennis Club member and vice-president, ranked 199th in the world, beat Bulgarian Dimitov Kuzmanov (ranked 157th) 0/6 6/2 6/2 to book his place in the next round as he bids for a place in the main draw.
Harris served for the match and won the game to love, with his fastest serve recorded being 199km/h.
His second match is versus David Goffin (Belgium) who is ranked 107th, so it promises to be a tough match.
Highlights from Harris’s first match are available to watch on https://ausopen.com/