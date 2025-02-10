The fourth round of fixtures in the Manx men’s and women’s hockey leagues saw a number of teams grabbing their first win of the 2025 season on Saturday.
MEN’S PREMIERSHIP
In the Men’s Premiership, league leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A continued their onslaught of the top flight with a commanding 6-1 victory over Motoworx Valkyrs A.
Another huge win saw Canaccord Genuity defeat Motorworx Valkyrs B 8-1 as the Peel second team are still searching for their first win of the campaign.
In an incredibly tight contest, J. Qualtrough & Co just got the better of Athena Healthcare Harlequins A 4-3 in one of the games of the year so far.
WOMEN’S PREMIERSHIP
The Women’s Premiership saw some closer action as Motorworx Valkyrs A defeated last season's champions Canaccord Genuity Vikings A 2-1.
This result means that, after a 2-0 defeat of Athena Healthcare Harlequins A, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A have extended their lead at the top of the table and look like favourites to go the distance.
Elsewhere in this division, a high-scoring game saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A record a 4-2 win over Ramsey A.
MEN’S DIVISION ONE
Taking their first win in Men’s Division One in style were Athena Healthcare Harlequins B as they came away with a huge 7-1 victory over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C.
Another six-goal margin of victory came as Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B brushed aside Ramsey A 6-0 as the whites continue their quest for promotion.
Their nearest rivals Canaccord Genuity Vikings B kept the pressure on the top with a 3-1 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
WOMEN’S DIVISION ONE
Women’s Division One saw the biggest margin of victory so far across all leagues as Motorworx Valkyrs B put 12 goals past Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and kept a clean sheet to top it off.
A very tight game saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B draw 2-2 against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D who are enjoying an excellent run of form.
Elsewhere, the intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby saw the B team claim a 6-0 win over the C side.
MEN’S DIVISION TWO
There was only one game played in Men’s Division Two at the weekend as Motorworx Valkyrs C and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C drew 1-1.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings C were awarded a 5-0 walkover win as a result of Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts not being able to field a team.
WOMEN’S DIVISION TWO
Rounding out the senior leagues in Women’s Division Two, Motorworx Valkyrs C recorded a 4-1 win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
Another high-scoring game saw Ramsey Crookall Ramsey C defeat Ramsey B 8-1. Taking their first win of the year, Athena Healthcare Harlequins B beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E 4-0.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas proved too strong for Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, winning 6-0, while Swales Flooring Harlequins beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres in a thrilling 3-2 contest.
Elsewhere, Motorworx Valkyrs were awarded a 5-0 walkover against Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE