Isle of Man-born hockey player Sienna Dunn captained England in their first match at the 2025 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup earlier this week.
The Nottingham University student is part of the 18-strong squad that is competing in the event which is being staged in Santiago, Chile from December 1-13, involving 24 nations split into six pools.
Dunn has previously represented England at under-16, u18 and U21 levels across multiple European competitions and was also part of the team that finished fourth at the 2023 Junior World Cup in Chile.
This year the 20-year-old former King William’s College student impressed selectors with her performances during England Under-21s summer series against Belgium.
In Chile, England are competing in Pool D alongside with South Africa, China and Austria.
The team went up against China in their opening match of the tournament on Tuesday and played out a tight 2-2 draw.
Guoting Hao gave the Asian side the lead early on in the 11th minute but their advantage was short-lived as Evie Grindall levelled for England less than two minutes later to leave the match finely poised.
Lizhe Zou restored China’s lead in the 36th minute but once again the European side hit back and grabbed another equaliser through Biba Mills and that was how it remained until the final whistle.
England are back in action today (Thursday) when they go up against South Africa, with the match getting underway at 12pm UK time.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.