MIXED PREMIER LEAGUE
In the Premier League, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A completed their title winning season by going unbeaten after a 2-0 victory against Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A.
All of the drama took place in the bottom half of the table though, as J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners pulled off an upset 2-1 victory against Canaccord Wealth Vikings B which means that the latter side has been relegated on goal difference.
A thrilling contest took place between Canaccord Wealth Vikings A and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B, with the former winning a goal-fest and claiming an 8-5 victory.
Elsewhere in this division, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A defeated J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts 5-2, meaning Quins have achieved a third place finish, their best in recent memory.
MIXED DIVISION ONE
All eyes were on Division One where no fewer than four teams entered the final day of the season in with a chance at promotion.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B were the first in action but could not achieve it after they lost out 4-1 to Ramsey A who themselves missed out as they did not score enough goals to ensure they made the jump to the top flight.
This meant that, following on from a 4-2 victory against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C, Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B have taken the Division One honours and will play in the Premier League next season.
At the other end of the table, Canaccord Wealth Vikings C lost out 2-1 to Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C which means they have now been relegated.
MIXED DIVISION TWO
There was plenty of action in Division Two, although not for champions J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags as their game against Ramsey Ravens was called off.
A thrilling contest between Canaccord Wealth Vikings D and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts ended with Vikings taking a 5-2 victory.
A key relegation battle saw J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney pull of an upset win against their clubmates in Cushags, meaning the latter will be relegated after a surprise final game.
MIXED DIVISION THREE
The final senior league, Division Three, saw Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D complete their title-winning campaign in dramatic fashion after a 3-2 victory against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D were on the better end of the scoreline in their final game as they defeated Athena Healthcare Harlequins C 4-1.
A very close game between Ramsey Rookies and Canaccord Wealth Vikings E ended with the latter taking a 1-0 win.
Rounding out the weekend’s senior action, Athena Healthcare Harlequins D recorded a 3-0 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
UNDER-15S LEAGUE
In the Under-15s League, Haldane Fisher Valkyrs took a big 6-1 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks, while an incredibly tight contest ended with Swales Flooring Harlequins beating Ramsey Crookall Bacchas 3-2.
