League action resumed in the men’s and women’s hockey leagues on Saturday with a number of high-scoring games taking place.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A took another big stride towards the Men’s Premiership title with a huge victory, defeating J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A 10-2 thanks to hat-tricks from Karl Moore and Jamie Brown, a brace from Elliot Reid and single strikes from Tony Bentley-Roberts.
The win adds to the Tromode side’s already massive goal difference.
Motorworx Valkyrs B lost out 2-0 to Athena Healthcare Harlequins A but will be encouraged by their performance as they still search for their first win of the season.
On target for Quins were Alfie Swales and Ronan Santanoglia.
In a game which could decide the best of the rest, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A came away with a big result, beating Motorworx Valkyrs A 4-0 thanks to goals from Josh Dougal, Alex Birch, Alex Andrew and Will Bridson.
In the women’s premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A took another big scalp after they defeated Motorworx Valkyrs A 3-2. Goals from Emma Worsfold plus Rachael and Emily Middleton cancelled out Ellan Cleator’s brace for the westerners.
At the top of the table J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A extended their lead following a 6-2 defeat of Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A. Caitlin Williams bagged a brace for Town, joining Hannah Leece, Helena Allen, Sara Faragher and Amy Sellors on the scoresheet for the Reds.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings A claimed a big 5-1 win against Ramsey A, thanks to goals from Kin Carney (2), Elena Caley and Morven Smith.
Men’s Division One saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings B beat Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C 4-1 with the whites still looking for their first win of the campaign.
A high-scoring game saw Ramsey A beat Athena Healthcare Harlequins B 4-2 with Alfie Melling (2), Dan Hird and Dan Cross on the scoresheet for the northerners.
Still keeping the title fight neck and neck, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B remain at the top on goal difference following a 5-1 defeat of J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
Douglas Quayle bagged four goals in that match, joining Will Wiseman on the scoresheet for the league leaders.
A very close game in Women’s Division One saw J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D almost pull off another upset win, but Rose Cope’s goal ensured they fell short 1-0 to Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B took another step towards promotion with a 7-1 victory over Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B.
Keeping the pressure on, Motorworx Valkyrs B came away with a 4-0 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
In Men’s Division Two, Motorworx Valkyrs C claimed a huge 8-2 win in the men’s half against Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts, while a very tight game saw Canaccord Genuity Vikings C just beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C 1-0 thanks to Danny Kane’s goal.
Women’s Division Two saw a number of very close games, the first of which saw a four-goal thriller end as a 2-2 draw between Motorworx Valkyrs C and Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings C claimed a 1-0 victory against Ramsey B with Ellie Harris on target for the All Blacks. Rounding out the weekend, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C beat J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E 2-1 thanks to goals from Julia Manning and Ashleigh Schreuder.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE