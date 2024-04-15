The men’s and women’s cup, plate and bowl finals brought the curtain down on the hockey season at the NSC over the weekend.
Kicking off the action was the Women’s Cup final which took place on Friday night between J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A.
The southerners claimed a thrilling 3-2 victory to make it back-to-back successes in the competition – full report on page 40 of this edition.
In the Men’s Cup final, after losing out on the league title, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A took a clinical 5-0 revenge victory against Canaccord Genuity Vikings A. Despite the loss, the latter can hold their heads high after a performance which wasn’t reflected in the scoreline.
Bacchas’ Tom Lothian took home the player of the match after a strong performance at centre-back.
The Men’s Plate had two teams competing for the silverware who were not involved in the title fight. Canaccord Genuity Vikings B were able to just edge out J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B in a 2-1 in a closely-fought game.
After a great performance which saw a number of excellent saves, Castletown goalkeeper Mikey Lee grabbed player of the match honours.
Motorworx Valkyrs B took home the trophy in the Women’s Plate final after a 2-1 victory over Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
A closely-fought game could have gone to either team but the Peel side held firm with some strong defence down the stretch to take the win. Vikings’ goalscorer Molly Wheeler was named player of the match for her efforts.
The only team to do the double with a league and knockout title were J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D who once again came out on top with a 3-1 win in the Women’s Bowl. Their opponents Exceed Business Services Ramsey B put up a spirited fight but were unable to hold back the dominant southern side after their highly successful season.
Faith Watterson of Castletown was crowned player of the match after an impressive performance.
In the Under-15s League, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas took a 9-0 win against Canaccord Genuity Vikings, while Motorworx Valkyrs won 6-1 over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE