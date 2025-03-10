League action returned for the island’s domestic men’s and women’s hockey on Saturday.
Across the pond, the Isle of Man’s men’s and women’s second team were also in action. Find out how the women’s team fared on the back page of this edition.
The Men’s Premiership saw a huge win in the intra Motorworx Valkyrs derby as the A team recorded an 11-0 victory against their clubmates in the B side.
Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A also claimed a big win when beating Athena Healthcare Harlequins A 7-0.
Keeping the pressure on the top spot, Canaccord Genuity Vikings A did likewise with the third big win in the top flight at the weekend with a 5-1 victory over J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A.
In the Women’s Premiership, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A claimed another big scalp after beating Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A 5-3.
In a clash between title favourites J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and last season's champions Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, it ended with the southerners taking an important 4-1 win to put them on the brink of the title.
Elsewhere in this league, he game between Motorworx Valkyrs A and Ramsey A was postponed until a later date.
Another intra club derby at the weekend saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B take down their C side 7-1 in an important result in the race for promotion.
After losing out in the same fixture last weekend, Canaccord Genuity Vikings B gained their revenge on Athena Healthcare Harlequins B with a 2-1 win, while Ramsey A clinched an important 3-1 win in a mid-table clash against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B.
Women’s Division One saw a very tight game unfold between Canaccord Genuity Vikings B and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D, which ended 3-2 to the blacks in a game which went right to the final whistle.
Motorworx Valkyrs B recorded a convincing 5-1 win against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C who are still looking for their first win of the year.
Now well on their way to promotion, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B claimed another win at the weekend, this time beating Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B 3-0.
Men’s Division Two saw Motorworx Valkyrs C record an important victory against title rivals Canaccord Genuity Vikings C, coming out on top 4-2.
At the other end of the table, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts won 3-0 against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C.
Rounding out the weekend in Women’s Division Two, a high-scoring thriller ended with Ramsey B taking a 5-3 win against Motorworx Valkyrs C.
A very tight game ended with a 1-0 victory for Canaccord Genuity Vikings C against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E, while the last senior game of the day saw Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C claim a 6-1 win against Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
The Under-15s League witnessed an intra Canaccord Genuity Vikings derby which ended with the A team beating the B side 2-0.
Elsewhere, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas beat Swales Flooring Harlequins 7-0, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres took a 4-1 win over Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
- Find out who makes the cut in Manx Hockey Association’s latest Team of the Week in the Manx Independent, on sale this Thursday morning.