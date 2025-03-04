The semi-finals of Manx Hockey Association’s men’s and women’s cup, plate and bowl competitions produced a number of impressive performances both on-island and across the pond last weekend, with the Isle of Man under-14 girls national team also in action.
Goalkeeper
Rachel Overman (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A) - Overman produced a great display between the sticks for Bacchas A in their cup tie with Harlequins A. She made a number of key saves down the stretch to ensure her side booked their place in the final.
Defence
Tom Lothian (Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A) - in a very close game, Lothian had a huge impact at the back for Bacchas A. Making a number of key tackles and distributing play well - he was a big part of their win.
Bethany Brew (Ramsey Rogues and Rascals) - in a huge win for her side, Brew was outstanding at centre back. She helped keep a clean sheet and controlled the play from the back, as well as managing to get her name on the scoresheet twice.
Charlie Morris (Canaccord Genuity Vikings B) - despite a loss, Morris enjoyed a brilliant game for Vikings. He did not stop running for the whole 70 minutes and put in a huge shift for his team.
Midfield
Ethan Skillicorn (Athena Healthcare Harlequins B) - in a huge win for Quins B, Skillicorn was named player of the game. He helped his side control the play and put in a great performance in the middle of the park.
Faith Watterson (OAK Group Isle of Man U14 girls) - the first of two players from the island under-14 girls squad in the latest Team of the Week, Faith was named as player of the game by the opposition for her tireless work in midfield.
Bonnie Ellison (Motorworx Valkyrs U15s) - a high scoring game for Valkyrs U15s saw Bonnie named as player of the match. Despite not getting on the scoresheet, she was an essential part of the victory over Vikings A as she commanded the play from the middle of the pitch.
Attack
Faith Teare (OAK Group Isle of Man U14 girls) - getting on the scoresheet for the island U14 girls, Faith was named as the coaches’ player of the game. Featuring on the wing for her side, she put in some very composed and creative work.
Poppy Kelly (Motorworx Valkyrs C) - Kelly put in a monumental performance for Valkyrs C, scoring a huge five goals on the way to helping her side claim a 10-0 victory. Throughout the game she showed great positional awareness and accuracy on the left of the pitch.
Danny Kane (Canaccord Genuity Vikings C) - another forward who grabbed a hatful of goals was Vikings’ Danny Kane. He netted all four goals in his side’s 4-0 win in what was a superb performance for him.
Caitlin Williams (J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A) - in a great win for Castletown A, Williams was named as player of the game for her side. She was relentless in attack throughout and, although she did not get her name on the scoresheet, she was a big part of her team's win.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE