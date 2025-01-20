The Isle of Man under-16 girls hockey team faced their Garstang counterparts in the EH Girls Under-16 Tier Two KO Championships on Saturday.
After travelling the previous evening, the girls were relieved to find their game was going ahead as 24 hours earlier the 10am Garstang match had been cancelled because of a frozen pitch.
Despite Garstang’s forwards pressing free hits, the IoM defensive line-up of captain Caitlin Williams and Bree Collister confidently transferred the ball to the wide midfield players Zoe Bridson, Grace Taylor and Lauren Collister who worked tirelessly throughout to support the attacking and defensive play.
Each team strove to gain dominance during the first half. IoM pressure led to Sophie Partington having a shot saved by Garstang’s keeper.
For a short spell, the hosts appeared to be gaining the upperhand but, unable to convert a penalty corner, began to lose momentum against a composed IoM side.
Despite further strong strikes by forwards Isla Caine and Alicia Kiernan, the IoM were unable to take the lead and the first half finished 0-0.
The Isle of Man immediately applied pressure in the second half and won possession.
Caine quickly moved the ball forward to Partington who set up Amira Crookall whose strike was saved but Partington slotted home the rebound to make it 0-1.
Garstang attempted to counter-attack but the island defence worked hard and soon set up an attack of their own.
This resulted in Crookall bursting down the wing and linking up with Partington who crossed to Caine who in turn fired home to double the lead.
Garstang responded by winning a penalty corner but IoM goalkeeper Ellie Burns produced a strong save to thwart them.
Another crucial save followed by Burns before the Manx side scored a third in the 65th minute after great play by Summer Craig, Faith Watterson, Kiernan and Caine to set up Partington to score and round off an impressive 0-3 victory.
LYNNE VALERGA AND SCHALK DE WET