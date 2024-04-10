With the hockey leagues finished, attention turns to the knockout finals this weekend.
The men’s cup sees the two teams who were in the battle for the Men’s Premiership fighting for more silverware. Vikings A, fresh from winning the title, take on Bacchas A motivated after losing out on the league by a single point.
In the women’s cup on Friday night, two teams who missed out on the league title battle it out for the silverware.
Reigning champions Castletown A will be keen to defend their crown after an impressive campaign, while league runners-up Bacchas A will be hoping to go one better.
In the men’s plate the third and fourth-placed teams from Men’s Division One are in the hunt for some slightly unexpected silverware. With neither having been in contention for the league title Vikings B and Castletown B will both be hoping for victory this Saturday.
Vikings B and Valkyrs B go head-to-head in the women’s plate. These two finished second and third in Women’s Division One respectively, so will be wanting to improve and each have a strong chance to win.
The first game on Saturday is the women's bowl which sees Castletown D in a position to seal the double after their impressive league victory. Standing in their way is Ramsey B who will see themselves as underdogs .
Finishing off the action is the Under-15s League, with Bacchas playing Vikings while Valkyrs play Castletown Sabres.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE