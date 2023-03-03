Manx Hockey Association’s 2022-23 Rossborough men’s and women’s leagues resume on Saturday after a mini hiatus for the half-term break.
Men’s Premiership
The Men’s Premiership sees top-of-the-table Valkyrs A take on Bacchas B and both teams will be glad of this game to get them back straight back into the thick of it after two weeks off.
Vikings A will be looking to keep themselves in the title race with a trip to play against Castletown who were a thorn in their side at the start of the season.
Elsewhere, Bacchas A will have their sights set on another win this weekend when they go head-to-head with Ramsey.
Men’s Division One
In Division One, Harlequins A take on their own B side in another derby game. The A team beat them 12-0 in the plate on Wednesday night and will be confident of doing so again.
Elsewhere, Valkyrs B take on Vikings B - after a close game last time, it could go either way and they will also meet in the semi-final of the plate soon as well.
Men’s Division Two
In Men’s Division Two, Bacchas Colts will take on Castletown B having also met in the Bowl semi-final during the week when the latter side emerged 6-0 winners.
Colts did well to hold them off in the first half and, if they can replicate this performance the whole way through the game, they could spring a surprise.
Ramsey versus Bacchas C is the other match in this league and the northerners were starting to get a nice run of results going before the break so may be confident.
The Women’s Premiership sees league leaders Castletown A take on Vikings A, with the latter hoping to put up a good fight for points.
Valkyrs will want to get their season back on track and up next for them is Castletown B who pushed their A team all the way in Wednesday night’s game, with the A side only winning 1-0.
Women’s Division One
In Women’s Division One, Valkyrs B take on Vikings B in a game which will all depend on what teams they are able to put out; both teams have been affected by this during the season so far.
Ramsey and Bacchas will be a good, close game especially after their last meeting which was a game full of goals narrowly edged by Ramsey in the end.
Women’s Division Two
In Women’s Division Two, Vikings C will take on Castletown C with another tight game on the cards.
Ramsey B versus Harlequins is the last fixture up at the Grammar School this Saturday and should be entertaining all round.
The other fixture in this division is Valkyrs C v Castletown D which again could go either way, demonstrating further just how close this league is.
Off-island
Across the water sees the island under-18s girls play their quarter-final match of the EH Championships Tier Two plate against West Warwickshire and Olton.
Full fixtures in this week's Manx Independent, on sale now.