The island’s hockey clubs return for the second round of the cup, plate and bowl fixtures on Saturday.
The men’s cup sees a huge game between last year's finalists and premiership favourites Bacchas A and Vikings A.
Bacchas have had it all their own way this season so Vikings will be keen to cause an upset.
The second semi-final should be a closely fought game between Valkyrs A and Castletown A.
In the women’s cup Harlequins A will be looking to take another big scalp after already beating Vikings and Valkyrs this season. Their opponents are Bacchas A.
Favourites for both the league and cup, Castletown A, have been in excellent form so far this season but they will take on Valkyrs A who could prove quite the challenge for the all-conquering southerners.
Ramsey A’s promotion bid has slightly slipped away, but they will be keen to take victory in the men’s plate. Standing in their way are current Division One leaders Bacchas B.
The second semi sees Harlequins B hoping to pull off an upset against Vikings B who are also in with a chance of completing a double.
Like their counterparts in the A side, Castletown B, will be seen as favourites both for the women’s plate and league.
In order to secure their place in the final they need to find a way past Valkyrs B.
Last year's finalists meet up in the semis this time around with Bacchas B facing Vikings B.
In the men’s bowl, Bacchas Colts will match-up against Valkyrs C in what should prove to be a very tight game. Castletown C and Vikings C go head-to-head in the second semi.
The women’s bowl should have lots of fireworks with all teams in division two being evenly matched.
The first semi sees Valkyrs C play Castletown E while Ramsey B face a tricky test as they play Bacchas C.
In the under 15s league, Castletown Sabres play Bacchas, Vikings A take on Valkyrs while club mates Vikings B face Ramsey Rogues and Rascals.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE