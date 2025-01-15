After a busy first weekend of the men’s and women’s hockey league season, the action resumes on the island’s pitches this Saturday for the second round of fixtures.
The Men’s Premiership sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins A face another tough game as they play last year's champions Canaccord Genuity Vikings A at the NSC at 2.05pm, with both sides needing to take points away from this match up.
Newly-promoted Motorworx Valkyrs B will take on a Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A side fresh off a huge victory last weekend.
In what promises to be a close game, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A and Motorworx Valkyrs A will go head-to-head in the 2.05pm at QEII.
In the Women’s Premiership, J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown A will be looking to continue their momentum from an important win last weekend in their match versus Ramsey A at the Grammar School.
In the same fixture as the men's league, Athena Healthcare Harlequins A play Canaccord Genuity Vikings A, while Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A and Motorworx Valkyrs A go head-to-head to round out the top flight.
Men’s Division One sees Ramsey A play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown B as two title hopefuls face off against each other in the late pushback at the Grammar School.
Canaccord Genuity Vikings B face Athena Healthcare Harlequins B, with the yellow and blacks hoping to take their first win in their new division. An intra-Bacchas derby takes place at Ramsey Grammar with the B team taking on the C side at the early time of 9.35am.
The first of three J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown sides in Women’s Division One, the B side, will take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings B as the two title favourites go head-to-head at Castle Rushen High School.
Motorworx Valkyrs B will want to continue their win streak as they play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown D. Both searching for their first victory are Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C and J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown C as they lock horns at King William’s College.
Men’s Division Two sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings C play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts. The final game of this division sees a battle of the C teams as Motorworx Valkyrs play J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown.
After having their game postponed last weekend because of a frozen pitch, Ramsey B get their season underway in Women’s Division Two against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown E.
Athena Healthcare Harlequins B and Canaccord Genuity Vikings C go head-to-head, the latter off the back of a huge win last weekend. Finishing off the senior games is Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C against Motorworx Valkyrs C.
In the Under-15s League, Motorwrox Valkyrs play Ramsey Rogues and Rascals, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sabres play Canaccord Genuity Vikings B.
Swales Flooring Harlequins will take on Canaccord Genuity Vikings A to finish off the weekend.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE