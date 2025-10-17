The latest edition of Manx Hockey Association’s Team of the Week sees a rather unorthodox formation, with only one defender and five forwards because of the huge number of goals scored.
GOALKEEPER
Henry Stewart (Vikings U15s) - in his first time as a keeper, Henry produced a fantastic performance with plenty of great saves despite a loss.
DEFENDER
Conor Maher (Bacchas C) - in a great 5-4 win for Bacchas C, Maher’s presence at the back was a big part of their victory. He shut down numerous attacks and displayed impressive calmness on the ball.
MIDFIELDERS
Sam Neto (Harlequins U15s) - the first of the high-scoring players, Sam netted four goals in an 11-0 victory.
Jordan Parkinson (Ramsey A) - in an important win for Ramsey A, Parkinson was player of the game after scoring a crucial brace in his side’s victory.
Caleb Blakemore (Harlequins B) - another midfielder who netted a brace, Blakemore was the difference maker for Quins B. Scoring two very important late goals, he was the driving force behind an underdog victory.
Maxine Jones (Valkyrs A) - an important win for Valkyrs A saw Jones named player of the game after being a constant threat throughout.
FORWARDS
Betty Condon (Castletown Sabres) - in a narrow 2-1 win, Condon’s efforts were the difference as great runs and crosses helped her side take a well-deserved victory.
Gracie Evans (Bacchas Bucks) - Evans scored four of the five goals for her team. A dynamic performance up top was rewarded with a hard-fought 5-3 win.
Bonnie Ellison (Valkyrs D) - Ellison grabbed her maiden hat-trick in a huge 9-0 win. She contributed in every aspect of the game and her goals were the cherry on top.
Chris Thomas (Valkyrs C) - despite a narrow loss, Thomas was named as player of the game for Valkyrs C, scoring all four goals for his side.
Chloe McGoldrick (Vikings E) - McGoldrick’s goal was the difference as she helped her side win 1-0.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
