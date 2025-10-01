Mixed hockey teams across the island are bracing themselves for another weekend of wet and windy action.
Premier League leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A face a Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A side looking to climb the table and make a title charge of their own.
Two sides who both lost last weekend and will be looking to right the ship are Canaccord Wealth Vikings A and Athena Healthcare Harlequins A who face-off.
Fresh off their first victory last Saturday, Canaccord Wealth Vikings B will aim to keep the streak rolling against a J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners side searching for their first win.
A season of mixed fortunes sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face a tricky test against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts.
Ramsey A haven’t enjoyed a good start in Division One - winless through three games - and face another difficult game against Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.
A match which could decide the season sees the top two battle it out as Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B face Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C. Still looking for their first win, Canaccord Wealth Vikings C face Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C.
In Division Two, bottom side Ramsey Ravens face a daunting task against promotion hopefuls J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags. Also in the hunt for promotion are Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts who tackle Canaccord Wealth Vikings D. An intra-J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby sees Cushags take on Cosney.
The first game in a very competitive Division Three has Ramsey Rookies searching for their first win against newly-formed Athena Healthcare Harlequins D.
A top-of-the-table clash sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins C face Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D.
Canaccord Wealth Vikings E meet Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D in what promises to be a close game, while Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.
In the Under-15s League, Ramsey Rogues and Rascals take on Haldane Fisher Vikings, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
The final game of the weekend sees Swales Flooring Harlequins play Canaccord Wealth Vikings.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.