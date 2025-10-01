Mixed hockey teams across the island are bracing themselves for another weekend of wet and windy action.

Premier League leaders Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A face a Haldane Fisher Valkyrs A side looking to climb the table and make a title charge of their own.

Two sides who both lost last weekend and will be looking to right the ship are Canaccord Wealth Vikings A and Athena Healthcare Harlequins A who face-off.

Fresh off their first victory last Saturday, Canaccord Wealth Vikings B will aim to keep the streak rolling against a J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners side searching for their first win.

A season of mixed fortunes sees Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B face a tricky test against J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts.

Ramsey A haven’t enjoyed a good start in Division One - winless through three games - and face another difficult game against Athena Healthcare Harlequins B.

A match which could decide the season sees the top two battle it out as Haldane Fisher Valkyrs B face Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C. Still looking for their first win, Canaccord Wealth Vikings C face Haldane Fisher Valkyrs C.

In Division Two, bottom side Ramsey Ravens face a daunting task against promotion hopefuls J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags. Also in the hunt for promotion are Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts who tackle Canaccord Wealth Vikings D. An intra-J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby sees Cushags take on Cosney.

The first game in a very competitive Division Three has Ramsey Rookies searching for their first win against newly-formed Athena Healthcare Harlequins D.

A top-of-the-table clash sees Athena Healthcare Harlequins C face Haldane Fisher Valkyrs D.

Canaccord Wealth Vikings E meet Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D in what promises to be a close game, while Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks face J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Carrick.

In the Under-15s League, Ramsey Rogues and Rascals take on Haldane Fisher Vikings, while J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Sharks play Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.

The final game of the weekend sees Swales Flooring Harlequins play Canaccord Wealth Vikings.

GEORGE RATCLIFFE